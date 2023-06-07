MP Andrew Griffith takes Storrington family's road safety campaign to Ministers

Andrew Griffith MP introduced Storrington residents Anne Rance and Lucy Wyles to the Transport Minister Richard Holden in Westminster on Monday June 5 as part of their campaign to make roads safer.

Andrew with Anne Rance (to his left) and Lucy Wyles (in blue) and family friend

Anne and Lucy were involved in a head on collision on a Sussex road last year when an elderly driver with dementia was driving the wrong way on dual carriageway. Anne and Lucy suffered life changing injuries from the crash.

They have since campaigned for a change in the law to make it mandatory for health professionals to inform the DVLA of a patient’s notifiable medical conditions.

There are already rules in place for dementia patients informing the DVLA, but the onus is on the patient not the GP. You can be fined up to £1,000 if you don’t tell the DVLA about a medical condition that affects your driving.

You may be prosecuted if you’re involved in an accident as a result. Driving licences only need to be voluntarily surrendered unless withdrawn by the DVLA following a medical review.

Anne and Lucy had the opportunity to present their case directly to Department of Transport in a meeting arranged by their MP Andrew Griffith who has supported their campaign.

During the meeting they described their ongoing battle with their health and the psychological effects of the accident. They told the Minister why they want to see a change in the law so that no one else suffers.

Andrew Griffith MP said: “As a Member of Parliament it is my role to raise important issues to Government on behalf of my constituents. Anne and Lucy have made a compelling case for why the law needs to be changed and I was delighted to raise their campaign with the Minister.”