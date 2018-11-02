MP discusses Green Week at town’s energy event

UTC college in Newhaven has marked Great Green Britain Week by hosting an event to discuss community renewable energy projects.

MP Maria Caulfield met with councillors, students, energy pioneers Ovesco and business founders of the Newhaven Green Triangle, on Friday October, 19.

Maria Caulfield said “Ovesco and Green Triangle are playing an important role in helping to green our towns and villages and plough the profits back into local communities.

“Their work is a win win for all, and I support their projects and initiatives.

“The Ovesco are still keen to find community owned solar projects in the town to create benefit for residents and community groups can be reached through hello@ovesco.co.uk.

Green Triangle, which is keen to create green tourism and educational trips in the area, can be contacted via mark@livingnewhaven.co.uk