MP helps to secure vital funding for world’s oldest Scout troop in Henfield

Andrew Griffith MP has welcomed the news that Rampion will be providing a £50,000 grant to the 1st Henfield Scout Group for the replacement of their dilapidated wooden scout hut.

The Henfield Scout Group – which is understood to be the oldest scout group in the world – had already begun construction of their long-awaited new building when they were delivered the blow that vital funding was being withdrawn. This was in part due to some technical changes to the building plans after the award had been granted.

The land for the scout hut is held in trust by the Clarkes Mead Trust for the sole purpose of being a base for the Henfield scouts. The Trustees immediately wrote to their MP to ask for help.

Andrew Griffith wrote to both Rampion and the awarding body, The Sussex Community Foundation, to ask them to re-consider their decision. He highlighted the jeopardy that the whole project was in and the fact that the scout group continues to be without a permanent base.

Artists impression of new Henfield Scouts Community Centre

Andrew also pointed out the local scouts’ 100-year history and their connection to the Henfield community. The new scouting facilities will become a community centre for all and for use by other local groups and clubs.

David Malkin, Chairman of Clarkes Mead Trust, said: “On behalf of the Clarkes Mead Trustees, 1st Henfield Scout Group and everyone connected to the Henfield Scout Community Centre project, I would like to thank Andrew Griffith for his help and support. Without his involvement, I doubt that the grant would have been reinstated and we are all very grateful to him.

Andrew Griffith MP said: