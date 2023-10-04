MP joins celebrities and stormtroopers at Tyler’s Trust Family fun day in Barnham
The Fun Day was held at Barnham & Eastergate Community Hall and welcomed families and friends to the annual fundraiser, first held in 2016. The afternoon’s activities included Dream Rides in sports cars, mini steam tractor rides, magicians, face painting and refreshments.
Barnham MP, Andrew Griffith joined Tyler, Tyler’s mum Janice and their friends and family for the special event. Andrew praised the work of the Trust and Tyler’s dedication to making lives better for young children, who just like him have had long stays in hospital with life limiting conditions. Tyler himself has been through more than thirty operations for a rare glioneuronal tumour and had a stroke when he was just 18 years old.
Tyler’s selfless acts of kindness provides children in hospital with a gift box which includes items such as a teddy bear, a bandana, a mug, a journal, pens, and sweets personalised for each child. The Trust's gifts have evolved to include essentials bags for the parents of those children who have been admitted to hospital in an emergency.
The Trust’s work has attracted the attention of celebrities who endorse the charity, including broadcaster podcaster and author Fearne Cotton who was at the Family Fun Day.
Tyler has also received a string of important awards in recognition of his work, including the British Empire Medal in the Queens Birthday Honours in 2018, and most recently the regional Pride of Britain award. He is looking forward to attending the prestigious televised event on 12th October.
Andrew Griffith said: “Barnham is proud of Tyler and the work of his charity which has been running for nine years. It was great to give my support to his special fun day. Never mind Spiderman – Tyler is a true superhero and an inspiration to the many children he has helped. I wish him luck in the national Pride of Britain awards later this month.”
To find out more or to donate see www.tylerstrust.co.uk