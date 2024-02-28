MP learns about menswear at Arts Society Horsham lecture

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For our lecture on St Valentine’s Day, we were being dazzled by the dapper looks through the centuries of menswear fashion from dandies to teddy boys!

The lecturer Russell Nash provided an expert guide on a tour of Savile Row and Jermyn Street where many of the talented tailors, cutters, hat makers of London had established themselves since the Regency period, with names such as Henry Poole, Anderson & Sheppard, Thomas Burberry, Hardie Amies who designed and created bespoke garments for kings, princes, notably the Duke of Windsor, politicians and celebrities of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We also learnt about the influential designers such as Montague Burton, Tommy Nutter, Cecil Gee and John Stephens (‘King of Carnaby Street’) who contributed massively to the cultural shift in the post-war period and into the 1960s of the new youth culture who were eager for self-expression and identify.

Ann Rattray (Chair), Russell Nash, Jenny Avery (Arts Society founder member), Jeremy Quin MP

Today, the legacy of Savile Row which epitomises the very finest of British menswear fashion lives on with many talented designers such as Ozwald Boateng. Finally, the tribute goes to Alexander McQueen who was apprenticed at Savile Row and became an international phenomenon and success this century.

Among the audience on the day, we had our local MP Jeremy Quin (Con) who was invited to learn more about the Arts Society of Horsham. He addressed the audience after the lecture and expressed his appreciation of our work and his enjoyment of the lecture.