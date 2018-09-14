MP Maria Caulfield assist with bridge ‘extreme makeover’

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield helped add some finishing touches to Network Rail’s revamp of a busy railway footbridge on September 7.

The pedestrian bridge, which has carried people safely between Pelham Terrace and Landport Road since 1898, has received an extensive makeover.

Network Rail and their contractors Dyer and Butler were able to put up scaffolding in just one day.

They are carrying out repairs to the Victorian wrought-iron style structure, installing extra steel under the bridge to strengthen it, before sand blasting the bridge to remove paint.

It will receive a fresh coat of protective paint, while timber decking is being replaced with maintenance-free, glass-reinforced plastic equivalents.

On top of this, the solid steel cladding on the sides of the bridge will be replaced with a see-through mesh.

Maria Caulfield, the MP for Lewes, helped add some sealant today before the scaffolding is removed and it is reopened on September 24.

“I was pleased to be able to add the finishing touches to the refurbished pedestrian bridge for well over 100 years,” she said. “It is excellent for travellers that the work was able to be done without any additional disruption.”