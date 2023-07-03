MP Maria Caulfield invites Breakwater Academy pupils to Houses of Parliament for glimpse into life

Pupils at Breakwater Academy in Newhaven were thrilled to be invited to the Houses of Parliament during a recent visit from their local Member of Parliament, Maria Caulfield.

The Lewes MP visited the academy, which is part of STEP Academy Trust, and met the CEO of the Trust, Paul Glover, alongside the Executive Head Teacher Zoe Griffiths, and the Assistant Head, Megan West. Ms Caulfield was taken on a tour of the academy and was shown the pupils learning in action, including meeting a Year 2 class where pupils were eager to tell her about their trip to Lewes Castle that morning.

Members of the Pupil Parliament were particularly delighted to meet their constituency representative and had a Q&A session, where they discussed issues close to their hearts, including how to look after one’s mental health and their enthusiasm for reading. They also discussed the importance of tolerance and inclusivity, which everyone agreed was vital to building a positive community both at school and across Lewes. Ms Caulfield recommended that pupils not treat each other the way some Members of Parliament do in the House of Commons chamber.

Pupils were also excited to be invited up to the Houses of Parliament, so they can see first hand the inner workings of Parliament. They are very much looking forward to a trip to London to explore the world of Westminster politics and to witness the process of law making.

Paul Glover, CEO of STEP Academy Trust, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Maria Caulfield to Breakwater Academy and I know pupils relished the opportunity to question her on topics such as looking after one’s mental health. I want to say a huge thank you to Ms Caulfield, for taking the time out of her busy schedule to visit Breakwater Academy.”

Zoe Griffiths, Executive Head Teacher of Breakwater Academy, said: “Ms Caulfield’s visit was a fantastic success and I want to express my sincere gratitude to her for making time to visit our school and speak to our pupils. It was a delight to showcase the exciting progress the academy has made in recent years since joining STEP Academy Trust.