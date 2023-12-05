MP opens chocolate box of delights in Arundel

Arundel and South Down MP, Andrew Griffith, was invited to formally open Lily’s Chocolate Box in Arundel on Friday evening.

The new traditional-style sweet shop on Tarrant Street has been established by dynamic mother-daughter duo, Lucy and April. They have been hands-on with the whole process of getting the shop decorated and ready for customers. The result is a timeless haven for those with a passion for all things sweet.

Lily’s Chocolate Box sells carefully curated chocolates, fudge, and traditional sweets from the jars, as well as a few modern delights. The shop has been named after their beloved pet dog and is a dog-friendly shop with sweet treats sold from behind the counter.

April and Lucy spoke about the overwhelming support they have received from their neighbouring traders in the market town. Everything from the hats they wear in the shop to a delivery of pastries while they worked on getting the shop ready was provided by local shopkeepers. April said that Arundel traders have made them feel very welcome.

Andrew with April and Lucy at Lily's Chocolate Box opening