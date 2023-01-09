MP opens new independent vets in Rottingdean.

Last Saturday Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP for Brighton, Kemptown launched a new independent veterinary clinic on Marine Drive in Rottingdean.

Dr Julia Mewes (centre), Cllr Chris Poole, Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP and guests at the new vet clinic

Owner Dr Julia Mewes said “We were delighted to welcome Lloyd, who was kind enough to cut a ribbon for us. We have received such a warm welcome to Rottingdean.

“We are very much looking forward to providing a welcoming first opinion service for the pets in the area. I am sure that we will soon be very much part of the community.”

Lloyd made a short speech, and then chatted with neighbours, staff and local pet owners.

Local parish councillor Chris Poole was also in attendance.

The clinic is independently owned by Dr Mewes, who already has twenty-five years’ experience of running a vet clinic in Haywards Heath. Having won multiple customer service awards there, she has trained a new team of veterinary professionals to provide similar service on the coast.

The veterinary clinic in Rottingdean has a forty-plus year history, under different ownership. It was only intermittently open in the last few years, and closed completely in December 2021. The residents of the village were having to find veterinary care for their petsfurther from home.

