MP praises the youth team at Petworth centre

Andrew Griffith MP paid a visit to the Sylvia Beaufoy Centre in the heart of Petworth to see how they are using their National Lottery Community Award by delivering an exciting programme of activities for children and young people.

By Michelle TaylorContributor
Published 1st May 2023, 14:50 BST

The MP for Arundel and the South Downs met Dan Sneller, senior youth and community development manager, and Karen Chessman, the centre’s charity manager. They were joined by Petworth’s county councillor Eileen Lintill, a trustee of the centre, Danny Bianchi, the youth co-ordinator, and volunteers.

In October last year, the centre was awarded £400,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund. The funding will support the charity-run centre with five years of staffing and running costs.

The Sylvia Beaufoy Centre offers a range of open-access activities during the week and in school holidays, for young people aged eight to 19 years old. It also hosts the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme and participates in the exciting Greenpower Trust project, building and racing cars at Goodwood.

Andrew with The Sylvia Beaufoy team and young members (front L-R – Karen Chessman, Danny Bianchi and Dan Sneller)Andrew with The Sylvia Beaufoy team and young members (front L-R – Karen Chessman, Danny Bianchi and Dan Sneller)
During Andrew’s visit, young people arrived with their mountain bikes for the mountain biking course. The centre owns a 17-seater minibus and bike rack trailer so they can take the children to off-road routes in the South Downs National Park.Andrew Griffith said: “I am very impressed with everything that the team at The Sylvia Beaufoy Centre are doing to support the young people in Petworth and surrounding areas. They are so deserving of their National Lottery Award which secures their future for a few more years, although their fundraising must continue and I hope residents will keep supporting this much-loved local charity in any way they can.”

Andrew with The Sylvia Beaufoy team and young members (front L-R – Karen Chessman, Danny Bianchi and Dan Sneller)
