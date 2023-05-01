MP praises the youth team at Petworth centre

The Sylvia Beaufoy Centre offers a range of open-access activities during the week and in school holidays, for young people aged eight to 19 years old. It also hosts the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme and participates in the exciting Greenpower Trust project, building and racing cars at Goodwood.

During Andrew’s visit, young people arrived with their mountain bikes for the mountain biking course. The centre owns a 17-seater minibus and bike rack trailer so they can take the children to off-road routes in the South Downs National Park.Andrew Griffith said: “I am very impressed with everything that the team at The Sylvia Beaufoy Centre are doing to support the young people in Petworth and surrounding areas. They are so deserving of their National Lottery Award which secures their future for a few more years, although their fundraising must continue and I hope residents will keep supporting this much-loved local charity in any way they can.”