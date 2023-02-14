MP welcomes announcement of a new community diagnostic health centre in Hastings

Hastings MP Sally-Ann Hart has welcomed news that the town will receive a new community diagnostic centre (CDC) providing thousands of local patients in Hastings with quicker access to tests, checks and scans.

New CDC for Hastings

The new centre in the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre will provide services including MRI, CT, ultrasound, plain film, DEXA, ECHO, lung function, fibroscan, GCA and phlebotomy tests. Once fully operational, the new centre, together with the Bexhill Hub, will deliver an extra 52,577 tests, checks and scans a year.

Backed by £2.3 billion in government funding, these centres are based in convenient locations such as shopping centres, football stadiums and existing hospital or GP sites. CDCs have already delivered an additional 3 million tests, checks and scans.

Monday’s announcement of 19 more CDCs across the country set to open by the end of the year will help to cut waiting times for elective procedures and cancer treatment, bringing down the backlog from COVID-19 and improving patient outcomes.

Sally-Ann Hart said: “I am delighted that thousands of patients in Hastings will get quicker access to life-saving tests, scans and checks at a new one-stop shop.“Getting the right checks, tests and scans at the right time is crucial to helping people stay well and receive the care they need.”