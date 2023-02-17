MP welcomes announcement of a new community diagnostic health centre in Hastings

Hastings MP Sally-Ann Hart has welcomed news that the town will receive a new community diagnostic centre (CDC) providing thousands of local patients in Hastings with quicker access to tests, checks and scans.

New CDC for Hastings

The new facility in the town centre will provide a range of diagnostic services including phlebotomy tests and ultrasounds.

Backed by £2.3 billion in government funding, these centres are based in convenient locations such as shopping centres, football stadiums and existing hospital or GP sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CDCs have already delivered an additional three million tests, checks and scans.

Local NHS chiefs said this week that they are hoping to have the centre up and running by the end of this year. They added that the town centre location for the facility has yet to be confirmed.

Monday’s announcement of 19 more CDCs across the country set to open by the end of the year will help to cut waiting times for elective procedures and cancer treatment, bringing down the backlog from COVID-19 and improving patient outcomes.

Mrs Hart said: “I am delighted that thousands of patients in Hastings will get quicker access to life-saving tests, scans and checks at a new one-stop shop.“Getting the right checks, tests and scans at the right time is crucial to helping people stay well and receive the care they need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad