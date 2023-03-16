MP welcomes Government’s 30 hours of free childcare for more than 3,400 families across Crawley

The Government is rolling out the biggest shake up in childcare provision since 2017, helping with the cost of living and getting more people into work to grow the economy.

Henry Smith MP has welcomed the 30 hours of free childcare the Government is providing to working parents of children aged nine months to four years old.

This will deliver the biggest shake up in childcare provision since 2017, helping more people across Crawley with the cost of living and into work to grow our economy.

These reforms will deliver for 3,461 families across Crawley with children aged nine months to four years old.

Working parents of two-year-olds can access 15 hours per week from April 2024 and from September 2024 all working parents of children aged nine months to three years can access 15 hours per week. From September 2025 all working parents of children aged nine months to three years can access 30 hours of free childcare per week.

Henry said: “Making childcare more accessible and more affordable for parents is key to getting more people into work to help grow our economy.

“I’m delighted the Chancellor is rolling out 30 hours free childcare for all parents, until their child goes to school at aged 4. This will help more than 3,400 families across Crawley.

“Removing these barriers that often stop parents from returning to work, or taking on more responsibilities, ensures working families can earn more money without paying for more childcare.”

The package of reforms also delivers further for parents on Universal Credit by paying their childcare costs upfront, rather than in arrears, helping millions of low-income families manage their family budgets. The entitlement for Universal Credit claimants will also increase to the maximum entitlement to £950 for one child and £1,629 for two children – helping more Universal Credit claimants into work.

The Chancellor’s reforms go further to support the childcare sector.

This includes increasing the hourly rates paid to providers of free childcare to £204 million next year, increasing to £288 million by 2024-25, introducing market reforms to the sector by changing ratios for two-year-old ratios from 1:4 to 1:5 and allowing childminders to care for more than three children under five if some children are siblings, or their own child.

The package also introduces childminders’ grant to support childminders with start-up costs, incentivizing more talented childcare providers to the sector. This amounts to £600 for individual applicants and up to £1,200 for applicants who apply through a childminder agency.

This extensive package of reforms breaks down many of the barriers faced by both working parents and the childcare sector. By delivering on these reforms the Government are helping parents across the country and 3,461 families in Crawley into work, delivering on the Prime Minister’s promise to grow the economy.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, said: “Getting more people into work is vital to achieving our three promises: to halve inflation, grow the economy and reduce debt.