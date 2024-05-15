MPs to hear benefits of integrated dementia care model for patients and carers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Academic research carried out by the University of Chichester has revealed how a new model of dementia care can cut costs by up to 38%. MPs will hear today (Wednesday 15 May) how the integrated care model pioneered by Sage House in Tangmere reduces the burden on the NHS and Social Care.

The University has been working with the team at Sage House over the past 18 months to analyse the impact of the services provided there.

Sage House, based in Tangmere, West Sussex was opened six years ago by local charity Dementia Support who recognised that people were lacking support and help following a diagnosis of dementia. As the only one of its kind in the country, Sage House brings a full range of integrated services and partners under one roof, including advice, guidance, the NHS dementia assessment service, legal advice, activities, respite day care, and wellbeing services care. Since its launch, the charity has proven agile and adaptable, by moulding to the needs of the community and its customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Antonina Pereira, Director of the Institute of Psychology, Business and Human Sciences at the University of Chichester said: “Our research has shown that the integrated model of dementia care provided by Sage House costs less to run than current alternative NHS services, while also improving the quality of life for people living with dementia and their carers. Our evaluation demonstrates that the Sage House model can save, on average, £1,722 per person, each year, when compared to the standard cost of care. With 944,000 people currently living with dementia in the UK, and the number predicted to reach 1.6 million by 2050, the Sage House model has the potential to save the government billions over the coming years.”

Sage House in Tangmere

The academic evaluation also shows that:

61% of people accessing Sage House agreed that it had helped them or their Care Partners to continue working.

People living with dementia who had access to Sage House experienced significantly greater Life Satisfaction (20% higher), Wellbeing (16%) and Quality of Life (10%) than the standard care model.

Care partners with access to Sage House demonstrated better access to information and support which led to a significantly greater Quality of Life.

The Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan, who is also Conservative MP for Chichester in West Sussex will be hosting the event. She said:

“Given that one in two people in the UK are affected by dementia, it is more important than ever that we as lawmakers look at new ways to support people living with this illness and their families.

“This report demonstrates the tangible benefits that Dementia Support’s model brings to the lives of people in Chichester through Sage House and the efficiencies it creates for our wider healthcare system. We are very lucky to have Sage House in our community and I’m pleased to have been able to give them a platform in Parliament today to speak to other MPs and Peers about their vital work.”