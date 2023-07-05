Much-loved charity superstore in Worthing expands to become one of the largest in the UK

Worthing charity superstore ‘The Greenhouse’ has recently expanded, making it one of the largest charity superstores in the United Kingdom.

With an impressive retail space spanning 20,000 square feet and open seven days a week, this Guild Care superstore offers an extensive selection of pre-loved items.

The Greenhouse is renowned in the area for its wide selection of high-quality furniture. The superstore also boasts a vast selection of second-hand clothing and accessories, sports equipment, books, music and DVDs, electrical goods, toys, bric-a-brac and more. All the money raised in the shop will help support older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Rider, Director of Retail at Guild Care says ‘We are excited to offer a comprehensive pre-loved shopping experience in Worthing. The expansion allows us to sell a larger range of goods including an extensive furniture range.”

Sandra Minns, manager of Guild Care's Greenhouse Charity Superstore in Worthing

Guild Care encourages residents of Worthing and neighbouring areas to visit the Greenhouse on Meadow Road which is open 9:30-5 Monday to Saturday and 10-4 on Sundays. Donations of pre-loved items are always welcomed. Guild Care also offers a free furniture collection service for pre-loved furniture and large volume items.

undefined

undefined

undefined