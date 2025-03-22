Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers celebrate 30th anniversary in Horsham

The Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers offer In Time, their 30th anniversary tour, on Thursday, March 27 at 7.30pm at The Capitol in Horsham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are promising “a very special show of big beats, visual treats and vital energy.”

Spokeswoman Alexa Stewart said: “Taking the audience on a journey in time, a thrilling ride through their 30 years, the concert is a full theatrical experience, with dynamic choreography and heart-pounding rhythms contrasting with atmospheric soundscapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As Europe’s longest-established taiko group, Mugenkyo are widely recognised as the ground-breaking pioneers of this exciting art-form. Thrilling audiences at thousands of performances worldwide, they are now embarking on the final leg of their first major UK tour in over five years. In 2025 they return to the road with an electrifying and uplifting performance of skill, stamina and soul, just in time for this special birthday bash.

“In the intervening years, Mugenkyo have been busy on projects such as collaborating on the ambitious World of Gods with the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra, filming for the Hollywood film Tin Soldier in Greece with Jamie Foxx and Robert De Niro, a two-week run at the World Expo in Dubai, the BBC TV Tokyo Olympics, a 26-date run at the Adelaide Fringe, the Fire & Light site-specific project, creating online classes and virtual performance, along with rebuilding their purpose-built residential studio and workshop space for their ongoing in-house training programme and masterclasses for taiko groups.

“As well as their extensive touring through their 30-year history, Mugenkyo have released six albums and three concert DVDs, making them the most artistically prolific taiko group outside of Japan. In addition to their main touring work at theatres and concert halls, Mugenkyo also perform at large-scale events and festivals at home and abroad and have appeared on numerous television programmes such as the Brit Awards, BBC Last Night of the Proms and filming in India for Bollywood. Mugenkyo push the boundaries of the art-form with their genre-crossing collaborations: with violin, piano and voice for the BBC World Showcase, with fiddle, tabla and Indian dance for the Edinburgh Mela Festival, with Scottish bagpipes for BBC Scotland, and with electronic music at Glastonbury.”