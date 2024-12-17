Mum and three daughters together on Sussex stage for panto

Shoreham’s panto this year is a fabulous family affair for Sarah Booker and her daughters at the Ropetackle.

Daughter Ellie has done Shoreham panto for the past seven years; daughter Bonnie has done three years; daughter Cassidy has done two. And now mum Sarah is joining them all for her own Ropetackle panto debut, playing Fairy.

Living just five minutes round the corner, it's a wonderfully convenient Christmas engagement for all of them. Beauty and the Beast runs from December 20-January 5.

“It's going to be lovely. We have shared a stage before. We were all in a production of Oliver! at Theatre Royal Brighton for Brighton Theatre Group last year but this is going one step further and I'm really looking forward to it. Ellie is one of the senior dancers this Christmas and will be doing a bit more this year but it will be quite a stress getting ready. The panto like the girls to have French plaits and so I'm probably going to have to do six French plaits while getting ready myself and getting us all there and the make-up and everything but it's going to be great.

“The fairy is going to be good fun. I get to sing a song that is really up to date from now and also one from the 80s when I was young, and the script is really good fun as well. The writer always comes up with a really funny script and I just thought to myself that I would like to do this. I saw that they were looking for adults for the adult cast, and I auditioned and I was lucky to get it.”

Fairy is going to be a great character to play: “She will be fun but she's also quite assertive. I'm going to be putting my mum hat on!”

Away from the panto Sarah has got her own entertainment businesses Tots That Rock and Gigs 4 Kidz: “I have been running preschool music sessions for about 15 years in Shoreham and also do Steyning and Lancing but when my kids got to primary school age I came up with Gigs 4 Kidz as well. We do lots of pop songs and interaction. Tots That Rock is just me on my own. And it does mean that there are lots of children in the area that are going to be coming along to see the panto.”