Mum of five is a budding tycoon

A 31 year old entrepreneur is defying gloom-mongers who predict the decline of village businesses.

Mum of five Gemma Creasy is proving them all wrong. She’s a finalist in the New Best Business Awards with her firm, Oval Deene, set up in January last year.

It was while she was on maternity leave with her daughter that she made the decision to to use her skills and knowledge of the recruitment sector to launch her own specialist firm in a market where she had spotted a gap.

So determined was Gemma to handle the launch the right way, she even took a nannying job in the early mornings and evenings so her days were left free for research and planning the direction her project would take.

Oval Deene, based in Mayfield, is now a growing recruitment specialist in the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom industry and operates nationwide.

Gemma says her clients include independents, retailers, manufacturers and trade specialists who want to hire and retain top talent in the market. Her candidates are sales, design, executive and managerial professionals who look to her to provide them with opportunities and introduction to reputable industry brands.

She said: “We now have a large database of candidates in this specialist sector who are looking for new opportunities and equally important, we support clients in finding top talent. We also offer free support to candidates in preparing for interviews and negotiating their employment terms.”

She explained she built the website, researched the market, constructed legal documents and contracts. She also implemented a CRM database and built the business from scratch to turn over £70,000 this year and make more than 80 per cent profit. She initially invested in a laptop and printer and set up camp in her front room but manages to juggle an impressive business career with her five children, all under 11.

Gemma went on: “I’m so excited to be shortlisted in these national awards and I hope that shows I’ve achieved results that exceeded my expectations massively.

“It’s taken lots of hard work, sleepless nights, blood sweat and tears to make it all a success - but it shows if you are professional, determined and prepared to put in the hours you really can build a business from scratch.”