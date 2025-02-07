Murder mystery actors are seeking new venues
Their hope is to offer their talents as a fundraiser for charity, as Pammi Haylett, one of the group explains. They set up the Mystery Players a few years ago specifically to perform murder mysteries for good causes.
“Although we did manage to get a couple in before Covid really took hold, we stopped temporarily. But I am happy to say we are up and running again. This time there are just two of us at the helm – Sarah Tripp who writes and directs and myself as producer. Calling ourselves the Mystery Players is simply because we never know where we will be performing next and who our invited guest actors will be.
“Our most recent performance was at The Waverley Public House in Bognor where, with a cast of seven, we performed Death of a Star written and directed by Sarah Tripp to an audience of 27 who booked to have a meal and enjoy the play. The winner got a prize, and money was given to charity.”
They are back at the same venue on February 15. Pammi urged people to book through the venue where this time the entertainment will be St Valentine's Murder. As usual Sarah will include reference to the venue. It is set at the annual Valentine's fund-raising dinner in the ancestral home of Lord Wilbur Waverley who has got a twin brother. Lord Waverley is also known for his staggering collection of jewels. You can also expect a little romance in the story.
“Our aim is to perform a murder mystery at an appropriate venue where funds can be raised for the charity of their choice. The organisers make the arrangements. Usually this involves a meal and we just come along and perform free of charge in between courses. We do ask for some food to be provided for the actors as very often they could be at the venue for five hours – rehearsing and then performing in the evening or afternoon. During the evening, sheets with possible questions are handed to the audience and there is a question and answer session just before the murderer is disclosed.
“A few pubs and other venues are beginning to show interest and we would love to hear from them if they would like us to perform a murder mystery for them. Sarah usually adapts her murder stories to fit in with the surroundings. For more information and to book The Mystery Players please call either 07905 468689 or 01243 773051.”
Usually the cast numbers six to act, with the actors taking part invited to do so by Pammi and Sarah.
