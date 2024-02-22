Music charity announces Sussex partnership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Future Talent, a national charity championing gifted young musicians from low-income backgrounds, has announced a dynamic partnership with Create Music, a leading music education charity supporting youth music in Sussex.

Future Talent breaks down barriers for young musicians from low-income backgrounds by offering funding for music costs. They create a tailored development programme of mentoring, workshops and performance opportunities.

Clare Cook, CEO of Future Talent, said "Future Talent is thrilled to partner with Create Music in a shared commitment to unlocking the potential of young musicians in Sussex. Our mission is to create opportunities for those with exceptional musical abilities from low-income backgrounds. This collaboration amplifies our impact, providing more pathways for these talented individuals to flourish and transform lives through the power of music."

Similarly, Create Music is committed to delivering inclusive and impactful music education programmes for young people in Sussex.

A representative of Create Music said “At Create Music, we believe in the transformative power of music education. Partnering with Future Talent aligns with our mission to nurture musical excellence. By working together, we can offer a comprehensive support system for gifted young musicians in Sussex, giving them the support and opportunities they need to achieve their dreams."

The aim of the partnership is to reach young people in Sussex who have a passion for making music of any genre.