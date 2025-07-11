Music legend Bob Dylan confirms Brighton date this autumn
The 84-year-old, recently the subject of the biopic A Complete Unknown, is heading out on his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, July 18. Box office: www.brightoncentre.co.uk. Tickets from £80. Ticket info on https://www.bobdylan.com/on-tour/
A spokesman said: “This summer, Dylan will perform across the US, before coming to the Brighton Centre on November 7. The tour will then cross the UK and Ireland with dates in Swansea, Coventry, Leeds, Glasgow, Belfast, Killarney and Dublin.
“Dylan’s first gig in the UK was at The King & Queen pub in Fitzrovia, London, in 1962, while he first played Ireland at the Adelphi Cinema on his famous 1966 world tour.
“The release of new music in 2020 surprised and delighted fans, with the album Rough and Rowdy Ways dominating end-of-year lists and marking another milestone in the career of one of the great artists of modern times.
“These upcoming concerts are an opportunity to experience this great artist on stage for a series of very special evenings. The shows are in partnership with Yondr who will prohibit the use of video cameras and mobile phones, making the occasion even more unique.”
Fri 7th Nov: Brighton Centre, Brighton
Sun 9th Nov: Building Society Arena, Swansea
Mon 10th Nov: Building Society Arena, Swansea
Tues 11th Nov: Building Society Arena, Swansea
Thurs 13th Nov: Building Society Arena, Coventry
Fri 14th Nov: First Direct Arena, Leeds
Sun 16th Nov: Armadillo, Glasgow
Mon 17th Nov: Armadillo, Glasgow
Weds 19th Nov: Waterfront, Belfast
Thurs 20th Nov: Waterfront, Belfast
Sun 23rd Nov: INEC, Killarney
Mon 24th Nov: INEC, Killarney
Tues 25th Nov: 3Arena, Dublin
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.