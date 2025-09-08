Musical hitch-hike to strengthen Worthing's European friendships

Worthing born and bred singer-songwriter Chris Simmons – who has toured with artists including Sir Tom Jones, Passenger, Simply Red and Jackson Browne – is on the road with a positive message about empowerment and connection.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For his new single Navigators, Chris is planning something unique. On the morning of Thursday September 11, Chris will hitch-hike to Worthing’s French twin town, navigating to Les Sables d’Olonne to play Navigators live in the town square on the afternoon of Saturday, September 13. As it stands, he is playing on his own, but he is hoping that the radio/press/fans will reach out to artists/choirs/musicians/singers in the French town to join him for a collaborative performance before he flies home on the Sunday.

He will then do the same on September 18, hitch-hiking to Worthing’s twin town in Germany,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elztal, performing in a public square on September 20, ideally joined by musicians from the locality.

Chris will then invite all performers who played with him to travel to the UK to play the song in Worthing town centre, encouraging them to document their Navigating to Worthing. For Chris, it’s all about strengthening the cultural bonds between his home town and its twins across the continent.

It all comes on the back of the success of his recent single, A Cold December, which charted at number eight in the Official UK Physical Sales Charts – the first unsigned act to ever achieve a UK top ten in the Xmas charts.

“Navigators is a positive song about how we are all in charge of our own lives, about how we can realise that we are the navigators of our lives. It has not been an easy time for the last few years (Chris had to navigate a number of bereavements), but the song is looking at the need to be positive and think let's focus on the good things that are happening and on the good things that have yet to happen, for me all the new stuff that I am writing and on all the stuff that I've yet to write. It is about focusing on the uplifting things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've been playing as a solo artist for more than ten years now, touring live shows and on my own and when you're playing with an acoustic guitar it just lends itself to a certain style of song-writing, especially when you are touring with the kind of people that I have been touring with. Simply Red and Sir Tom Jones. And when you're watching people like that you can't help but have something rub off on the way that you write and the way you see things. When you're touring with artists like that you can't help but catch a flavour of them. Tom is a really positive guy, and Simply Red are just the most underrated band ever in terms of their songwriting and in terms of their impact. Watching them you just pick up something when you pick up your guitar. And actually all the new stuff from Navigators onwards is definitely designed with a band in mind, a more anthemic sound. I think something has really resonated.”

Chris is currently working towards a new album, with around four songs already recorded and others ready to go. He expects to be making an announcement about the album after Christmas.