My apprenticeship has opened up the world of work to me: Uckfield student

“My apprenticeship has opened up the world of work to me” – this is one way a Coach Core apprentice recently described her experience.

Poppy Martin was one of the apprentices from the first cohort of Coach Core in Sussex, with her apprenticeship at Sky High Trampoline Gymnastics Academy in Uckfield.

She has recently finished the apprenticeship and says it has opened the door to so many opportunities.

She said: “Coach Core has had such a positive impact on me as a young person. It’s helped me to find my first proper job and has opened up the world of work to me after leaving college.

“I have recently finished my apprenticeship and during this time I was given the opportunity to coach adults and children with additional needs.

“This experience has now led me to think about a change in career direction to perhaps work solely in this sector.”

And what advice would she give other apprentices?

“An apprenticeship is a good way to start in the world of work, especially if you are coming straight out of education,” she said.

“There is a lot of support and volunteering opportunities. My advice would be to keep on top of the learning and don’t fall behind.”Coach Core apprentices get to receive many additional experiences through the partnership with Active Sussex, such as supporting the delivery of the Sussex School Games. Last year, Poppy and the other apprentices, planned and delivered the Boccia and New Age Kurling competitions at the Parallel Youth Games.

Gail Andrews from Sky High said it was ‘wonderful’ watching Poppy develop during the apprenticeship.

“The highlight for me was watching this young person come out of her shell, grow and and become confident coaching groups of children and adults alike.

“Coach Core has enabled us to find and train a confident, positive and able young person to become a coach,” she added.

“Whether her direction is to continue with us or change direction she has learnt, grown and flourished during her apprenticeship. This journey has been wonderful to watch and facilitated by Active Sussex, Coach Core, and their partners.”

And is there any advice Gail would like to share with other employers?

“Employers have to be realistic about their expectations of an apprentice. This will often be their first experience in a workplace and support and guidance will be needed,” she said.

“However there is a strong back up team for employers from Coach Core and their partners to help at every turn.”

Sky High has agreed to take on another apprentice in the next second round of apprenticeships.

Employers can still join the second Coach Core cohort but will need to act quickly, with the programme officially launching in April. Please get in contact with Nick Chellel: [email protected] if you’re interested.