My Sisters' House announced as official charity for Goodwood's 2024 Markel Magnolia Cup

Founded in 2014, My Sisters’ House is a West Sussex women’s centre. They support any self-identifying woman to improve their welfare and wellbeing, reducing their risk of domestic abuse and supporting recovery. Operating across two hubs, located in the Arun District and Chichester, a presence in the communities, allows My Sisters’ House to help women reach their goals for future employment, education, or training through the Thrive Employability programme.

Over 600 women a month are helped by My Sisters’ House and demand for their services continues to rise, particularly since the cost-of-living crisis. Founded by a group of like-minded local women, with tiny premises, and only a few volunteers, the team supported 35 clients in 2015. Now in their tenth year of operations, My Sisters’ House has over 30 staff and 50 volunteers. They supported a record number of new clients in 2023, reaching 1756.

Lucy Budge, CEO of My Sisters’ House, said: “We are beyond delighted to be the chosen charity of the Markel Magnolia Cup this year. As a local charity, run by women, for women, we love what the Magnolia Cup stands for, and has achieved, in terms of championing women and womens opportunities. We’re excited to work with Goodwood and Markel on this wonderful event, which will make such a difference to us as a charity, and to the rapidly growing numbers of vulnerable woman we support in the local community.”

Markel Magnolia Cup

The Markel Magnolia Cup has raised a phenomenal £2.4 million for charitable causes since its inception. Fundraising has now begun for the 2024 Markel Magnolia Cup via Just Giving here.