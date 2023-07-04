NationalWorldTV
My Theatre Academy charity show in support of Parkinson's UK Eastbourne

My Theatre Academy students together with the Eastbourne Parkinson's Choir are performing again in yet another wonderful show.
By Veronika LeesContributor
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 11:34 BST
Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

MyTheatre Academy - MTA Summer Charity Show will be held at the Birley Centre on Friday July 14. The evening will feature songs from musical theatre productions and contemporary music. MTA members include performers that have sung at the Royal Albert Hall and are members of the National Youth Musical Theatre Company as well as Eastbourne College students destined for careers in the Performing Arts.

We will be joined by Eastbourne Parkinson's Choir that will stir emotions for all attending as they sing the first song of the evening. Profits from the evening will be donated to Parkinson's UK in support of their great work so we hope that we can have another full house for what will be a wonderful show.

Tickets are still available giving you the chance to see these very talented MTA students many of whom are stars of the future..

Tickets at https://www.wegottickets.com?event/586325/

For more information about My theatre Academy based at Eastbourne College go to mytheatreacademy.com/about-mta

Related topics:Parkinson's UKTickets