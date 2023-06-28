NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest

National award for Eastbourne mental health charity

An Eastbourne charity offering mental health support to families across East Sussex has won national recognition for its services.
By Tim CobbContributor
Published 28th Jun 2023, 13:41 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 13:41 BST
Eastbourne Mayor and Mayoress with Hansa (second left) and trusteesEastbourne Mayor and Mayoress with Hansa (second left) and trustees
Eastbourne Mayor and Mayoress with Hansa (second left) and trustees

Holding Space was named as the Best Family Mental Health Support Organisation 2023 in the not-for-profit sector. The awards were organised and judged by business magazine Acquisition International

Holding Space chief executive Hansa Raja said she was delighted that the continuing hard work of her team, counsellors, volunteers and trustees had been recognised at a national level.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We were invited to enter this national award and absolutely delighted to have won a first place in the non-profit sector,” Hansa said.

Most Popular

Awards co-ordinator Holly Blackwood praised the standard of entry in this year’s event. “It’s great to see the diverse mixture of organisations which consistently offer help to people everywhere, and I wish them all the best for the rest of 2023 – and beyond!”

Holly said that all awards were given solely on merit and were awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition.

Holding Space supports parents/carers whose children are struggling with their mental health. The charity offers a safe space for people to come together and know that they are not alone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chair of trustees, Luke Shevels, said: “We are a registered charity, providing support for parents, children and families. A safe space where you can connect, talk, share and be supported along your journey. A non-judgemental place where you can know it’s okay to not be okay. So please connect and realise that you are not alone on this road.”

Related topics:Holding Space