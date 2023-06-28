National award for Eastbourne mental health charity

Holding Space was named as the Best Family Mental Health Support Organisation 2023 in the not-for-profit sector. The awards were organised and judged by business magazine Acquisition International
Holding Space chief executive Hansa Raja said she was delighted that the continuing hard work of her team, counsellors, volunteers and trustees had been recognised at a national level.
“We were invited to enter this national award and absolutely delighted to have won a first place in the non-profit sector,” Hansa said.
Awards co-ordinator Holly Blackwood praised the standard of entry in this year’s event. “It’s great to see the diverse mixture of organisations which consistently offer help to people everywhere, and I wish them all the best for the rest of 2023 – and beyond!”
Holly said that all awards were given solely on merit and were awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition.
Holding Space supports parents/carers whose children are struggling with their mental health. The charity offers a safe space for people to come together and know that they are not alone.
Chair of trustees, Luke Shevels, said: “We are a registered charity, providing support for parents, children and families. A safe space where you can connect, talk, share and be supported along your journey. A non-judgemental place where you can know it’s okay to not be okay. So please connect and realise that you are not alone on this road.”