National campaign supported in Polegate
Back for its ninth year, The Great British Spring Clean 2024 is taking place between 15 - 31 March.
The Polegate Community Foundation tied it one of their regular litter picking events in with this campaign as they pledged to Keep Polegate Clean as part of the nation’s biggest mass-action environmental campaign.
On Sunday 17th March volunteers from surrounding communities joined up to cover a large area of Polegate and collected a large amount of litter including many disposable vapes.
A spokesperson for the Polegate Community Foundation said "Our 'Keeping Polegate Clean' initiative provides the chance for residents to volunteer their time back to their community by joining various litter picking events. It is a community litter picking strategy designed to reduce the amount of litter on the streets of Polegate."
Polegate Community Foundation work with around 50 active volunteers who give their time back to their local community, they were also joined by volunteer from Polegate Sundowners WI.
If you want to find out more or pledge your support to keep your neighbourhood tidy visit www.polegatecommunityfoundation.org.uk