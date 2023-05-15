​​National Coastwatch Shoreham is holding an open day to celebrate the lookout station's 15th anniversary as it bids to boost its coverage to spot anyone in distress from Worthing Pier to Brighton Pier.

The voluntary organisation keeps a visual watch along UK shores and the station on Shoreham Beach has been operating since June 2008, working with HM Coastguard, the RNLI, police, ambulance service and Border Force.

The station is currently fundraising for a new remote control CCTV camera to be installed on a mast at a height above the station to improve the view in some of its current blind spots, and with x45 magnification capabilities, it will become a useful tool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Clay, station manager, said: "Having a tall camera on the roof will mean we can see over new properties that have been built on Shoreham Beach and it will mean we can see from Worthing Pier to Brighton Pier.

Colin Clay, station manager, at National Coastwatch Shoreham. Picture: S Robards SR2110151

"Most of our calls come from the kite surfers at Lancing and it will enable us to see them better. We will also be able to track ships along the coast. We are slowly getting there with the fundraising and we will be holding a raffle. Prizes include an overnight stay on a Shoreham houseboat, various restaurant vouchers, day gym passes, SUP session at Hove Lagoon and more. The draw will be happening at the close of the day."

The station is on the grounds of Shoreham Fort, off Forthaven, and the open day on Saturday, June 3, from 10am to 4pm will be supported by HM Coastguard Shoreham, Lagoon Watersports and the sea shanty group Secret Shore Singers.