National Garden Scheme 2023 results and a look forward to 2024 snowdrop gardens in Sussex

A record £3,403,960 was donated to some of the UK’s best-loved nursing and health charities by the National Garden Scheme in 2023 thanks to the many visits made to the gardens opening for the scheme.This represents a superlative achievement by the garden owners and county team volunteers who together worked tirelessly to host open days at 3,389 gardens across the year.

The lion’s share, £2,475,000 goes to some of the UK’s best-loved nursing and health charities, many of which have continued to provide vital support to the NHS and communities across the UK in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and who are now struggling to provide services in the new cost of living crisis. The long-term nature of funding from the National Garden Scheme allows these charities to continue the provision of critical community nursing services, end-of-life care and respite for families and carers across the UK.

The National Garden Scheme relies primarily on the income generated by admission at its garden gates and through the sale of plants, teas and cake. Additional income streams include fundraising events such as online talks, garden parties, and commercial partnerships.

For details of how donations are spent please refer to the Impact Report 2023 – an online version can be found here: https://bit.ly/NGSImpactReport2023

Snowdrops at Pembury House

As the new year kicks off, the Sussex booklet of gardens opening in 2024 has just been made available online, http://www.geoffstonebanks.co.uk/ngs/booklet2024.pdf with the hard copy being distributed in mid-February.

Now’s the time to browse the gardens on offer and plan which you fancy visiting through the course of the year.

Whether you are a keen gardener or love to explore gardens, or both, visiting a National Garden Scheme plot ticks all the boxes. In Sussex we have a rich and varied choice of more than 200 gardens opening for us in 2024. There is truly something for everybody, from the compact town gardens to the rolling acres of landscaped country gardens and everything in between, including community gardens and vineyards. There are also many gardens that welcome families and children, allow dogs, have wheelchair access, open by arrangement for groups, have an NGS open day, and pretty much everyone lays on the refreshments andcakes that the NGS is renowned for. For many gardens you can now book your tickets online via the NGS website and a number of gardens also offer cashless payment on the day.

Each year the National Garden Scheme starts the garden visiting season with its inspirational Snowdrop and Spring Flower gardens. Hundreds of gardens sprinkled with snowdrops – these delightful harbingers of spring – and wonderful, colour contrasting spring blooms including the bright gold of aconites and soft purple of crocus, open their gates to the public from late January through February and into March.

Pembury House

After the long, dark winter months, the appearance of these beautiful early spring flowers really lifts the spirits and heralds the start of all the wonderful gardens to come. Year on year more and more people discover the joys of these late winter/early spring garden visits, many of which are accompanied by tea and cake or a warming bowl of soup! The scheme’s expert garden owners are also on hand to share their top tips of how to grow snowdrops with many selling a good selection of varieties too.

There’s nothing better than getting out into nature after a long, dark winter to discover that nature is waking up for the wonderful year ahead. If you haven’t already thought about visiting a National Garden Scheme snowdrop garden this year yet, why not check out Pembury House in Clayton. They have one of the best collections in East Sussex and are open by arrangement through February and March. Check dates at www.ngs.org.uk Pre-booking is essential for all visits.

Depending on the vagaries of the season, hellebores and snowdrops are at their best in the next 2 months. It is a country garden, tidy but not manicured with new work always going on. A number of winding paths give a choice of walks through 3 acres of garden, which is in and enjoys views of the South Downs National Park. It is advisable to wear suitable footwear and macs with winter woollies are strongly advised. Entry is £11 per person with children allowed free and refreshments are included in the entrance fee.

Just in case any readers have been checking for snowdrop gardens opening in Sussex later this month to visit, 5 Whitemans Close in Cuckfield, near Haywards Heath, that was scheduled to open for the National Garden Scheme, has now had to cancel all its open dates for 2024 for medical reasons. They were scheduled to begin on 25th January, opening various dates, through until the 15th February.