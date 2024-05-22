National Garden Scheme garden wins an RHS Gold Medal at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Garden Scheme Garden designed by Tom Stuart-Smith, brought to life by Crocus and funded by Project Giving Back has won an RHS Gold Medal at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show.

“It’s a fantastic conclusion to months of planning. Working with the superlative team of Tom Stuart-Smith and Crocus has been hugely rewarding and the support from Project Giving Back has created a garden so worthy of Gold. It’s overwhelming,” says National Garden Scheme CEO, George Plumptre.

“I’m very very happy for everyone who has been involved in the garden. It’s wonderful for the National Garden Scheme and wonderful for the Crocus team who have put all this together. The materials you’re working with are so extraordinary that it’s really nature and plants that ought to be congratulated too,” said Tom Stuart-Smith.

After rave reviews from Adam Frost and Sophie Raworth on the BBC’s Chelsea prequel programme, the stars flocked to the National Garden Scheme Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on press day (Monday 20 May). Eager to catch a glimpse of Tom Stuart-Smith’s exquisite planting that has created a garden of soft, shaded tranquility among the show gardens on main avenue and to enjoy the craftsmanship of the beautifully crafted oak hut, visitors were not disappointed.

The National Garden Scheme Garden at Chelsea

Dame Mary Berry, President of the National Garden Scheme said: “The garden makes me feel at peace and at ease. I love the tranquility of the white.”

Gardening legend Alan Titchmarsh added: “You walk into it and, because the colour scheme is so cooling, whites, green and canopy of hazels over the top, it is instantly calming.”

“There is just so much serenity within this garden – I dressed accordingly – it’s just so peaceful and so beautiful.” National Garden Scheme ambassador, DJ Jo Whiley.

Comedians Josh Widdicombe, Ivo Graham and Suzi Ruffell arrived en masse and enjoyed the experience of visiting the garden. “It’s the first one we’ve visited and it’s all downhill from here!” said Josh Widdicombe.

“It’s my first visit to Chelsea, it’s busy but this garden is very calming. I could live in any of these gardens, but this is more me. I love the structure.” Josh O’Connor, actor.

“This garden is absolutely magical. Beautiful.” Sophie Raworth, TV presenter and daughter of long-term National Garden Scheme garden openers and volunteers.

“It’s so soft and calming – lovely shades of green showing that you can be constrained with colour – so elegant, lovely.” Prue Leith.

“It’s so tranquil. Such nourishment for the soul,” TV presenter, Anneka Rice

“Every element is exquisite and perfect. I’m moving in tomorrow,” Simon Lycett, celebrity event florist.

The tranquiltly is expertly and purposefully designed into a garden that will form part of a new Maggie’s at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge after the show.

If watching the press coverage of this year’s Chelsea Flower Show has inspired you to visit some NGS gardens, here are some West Sussex gardens opening in June.

Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd June

Saturday 1st, 15th and Sunday 16th June.

Saturday 1st June, pre-booking essential.

Tuesday 4th June

Sunday 30th June and every Thursday. Pre-booking essential.

Friday 7th and Sunday 9th June.

Saturday 8th, Tuesday 18th and Saturday 22nd June.

Sunday 9th June.

Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th June with The Shrubbery.

Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th June with The Old Rectory.

Sunday 9th June.

Wednesday 12th and 19th June.

Friday 14th, Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th June. Pre-booking essential.

Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th June.

Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th June.

Saturday 15th June.

Sunday 16th and Monday 17th June.

Thursday 20th and Sunday 23rd June.

Friday 21st June.

Sunday 23rd June.

Sunday 23rd June.

Wednesday 26th June with Nightingale House

Wednesday 26th June with Brambletye

Friday 28th and Saturday 29th June.

Saturday 29th June, pre-booking essential.

Sunday 30th June

Sunday 30th June

For further details, opening times, entrance fees and directions to the gardens visit https://ngs.org.uk and enter the garden name. Look too for West Sussex gardens opening By Arrangement

Why support the National Garden Scheme

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, and raises impressive amounts of money for some of the UK's best-loved nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we have donated more than £70 million to our beneficiary charities, and in 2023 made donations of over £3.4 million. Founded in 1927 to support district nurses, we are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK and our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too. We fund projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy, and in 2017, we launched our annual Gardens and Health Week to raise awareness of the topic. Our funding also supports the training of gardeners and offers respite to horticultural workers who have fallen on difficult times.