Stars at night in Snowdonia, UK.

Park Holidays has looked into the data around light pollution in the UK, and found the top locations for people to visit for stargazing.

As the charm of the cosmos grabs people's imaginations across the nation, Park Holidays UK has noted a remarkable surge in stargazing interest.

ith its rolling hills and tranquil countryside, East Sussex has been said to provide an ideal setting for stargazing enthusiasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex ranks as the second-best location in the UK for stargazing according to light pollution data (0.31mcd/m2), offering pristine skies for celestial observation.

During the day, whether you're interested by the coastal views or prefer serene countryside retreats, Sussex has a vast array of options.

There’s also picturesque landscapes, including the majestic South Downs National Park and lots of hiking, cycling, and exploration opportunities.