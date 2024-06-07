Data sees Sussex named in best UK locations for stargazing this summer
As the charm of the cosmos grabs people's imaginations across the nation, Park Holidays UK has noted a remarkable surge in stargazing interest.
ith its rolling hills and tranquil countryside, East Sussex has been said to provide an ideal setting for stargazing enthusiasts.
Sussex ranks as the second-best location in the UK for stargazing according to light pollution data (0.31mcd/m2), offering pristine skies for celestial observation.
During the day, whether you're interested by the coastal views or prefer serene countryside retreats, Sussex has a vast array of options.
There’s also picturesque landscapes, including the majestic South Downs National Park and lots of hiking, cycling, and exploration opportunities.
Nature enthusiasts can find diverse ecosystems found within Sussex's numerous Nature Reserves, showing a fascinating selection of flora and fauna. Highlights include Rye Harbour and Filsham Reedbed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.