Greggs in Chichester one of few outlets still open in UK due to IT glitch
Tech issues at the UK Bakery follows the outages seen in Sainsbury’s and McDonald’s recently.
Greggs said: “We are currently experiencing issues accepting payments in our shops.” It added: “We are working to resolve this as soon as possible.”
However, the Chichester outlet on 81 East Street has been confirmed as open and ‘accepting card and cash payments’ today. One employee said: “We’re lucky that we’re open today, I had seen on the news that there were things going on with IT issues.”
More updates to follow.