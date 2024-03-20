Greggs in Chichester one of few outlets still open in UK due to IT glitch

Tech issues at the UK Bakery follows the outages seen in Sainsbury’s and McDonald’s recently.
Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 20th Mar 2024, 10:15 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 10:20 GMT
Greggs in Chichester is open today. However, they are only taking card payments or exact change due to lack of cash in the register today.Greggs in Chichester is open today. However, they are only taking card payments or exact change due to lack of cash in the register today.
Greggs in Chichester is open today. However, they are only taking card payments or exact change due to lack of cash in the register today.

Greggs said: “We are currently experiencing issues accepting payments in our shops.” It added: “We are working to resolve this as soon as possible.”

However, the Chichester outlet on 81 East Street has been confirmed as open and ‘accepting card and cash payments’ today. One employee said: “We’re lucky that we’re open today, I had seen on the news that there were things going on with IT issues.”

More updates to follow.

Related topics:GreggsMcDonald's