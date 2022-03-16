The UK has been plunged into a cost of living crisis. Prices have skyrocketed across multiple industries in recent weeks, with fuel being one of the major areas affected.

At the time of publishing the highest price for petrol across the UK was recorded at 187.9p per litre.

Diesel was more expensive, coming in at 193.9.p per litre.

Petrol and diesel are at record highs and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has impacted Horsham’s and the UK’s forecourts.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil reached a 14 year high on March 7, 2022 when traders saw it spike at $139. The increase came after the United States suggested that they may stop buying Russian energy.

However, European leaders were quick to respond, rejecting the notion. There have since been calls for VAT on petrol to be axed as the prices continue to rise.

So how has it affected Horsham’s forecourts? Here are the latest prices (up-to-date on Wednesday, March 16).

Elite Garages Mannings Heath, Brighton Road: Petrol: 166.9p; Diesel: 182.9p

Tesco Horsham Extra, Broadbridge Heath: Petrol: 157.9p; Diesel: 159.9p

Horsham Express, Redkiln Way: Petrol: 165.9p; Diesel: 175.9p

Pretty's Garage, Church Road: Petrol: 176.9p; Diesel: 185.9p

Shell Budgens, Guildford Road: Petrol: 163.9p; Diesel: 171.9p

Co-op, Worthing Road: Petrol: 164.9p; Diesel: 172.9p

Sainsburys Horsham, Worthing Road: Petrol: 164p; Diesel: 168p

Southwater Service Station, Worthing Road: Petrol: 158.9p; Diesel: 165.9p