Petrol and diesel are at record highs and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have impacted Mid Sussex and the UK forecourts.
The soaring cost of fuel has contributed to the current cost of living crisis, which has seen inflation near a near-30-year high, and motoring organisations are warning that drivers may struggle to fuel their cars and business be forced to put up prices if the pattern continues.
So how has it affected Mid Sussex forecourts? Here are the latest prices (most up-to-date on Monday, March 7).
ESSO Mfg Hassocks, London Road: Petrol: 155.9p; Diesel: 159p
Elite Garages Haywards Heath, Market Place: Petrol: 157.9p; Diesel: 169.9p
Co-op Haywards Heath, Franklyn Road: Petrol: 154.9p; Diesel: 162.9p
ESSO Mfg Cuckfield, Whitemans Green: Petrol: 157.9p; Diesel: 163.9p
Ansty Cross Service Station, Ansty Cross: Petrol: 162.9p; Diesel: 170.9p
Scaynes Hill Service Station, Lewes Road: Petrol: 150.9p; Diesel: 158.9p
Shell Hickstead, A23 Brighton Bound: Petrol: 156.9p; Diesel: 159.9p
Shell Birch, Lewes Road: Petrol:154.9p; Diesel: 158.9p
ESSO Mfg Handcross, A23 South Bound: Petrol: 159.9p; Diesel: 169.9p
Bolney Cross Service Station, Cowfold Road: Petrol: 154.9p; Diesel: 159.9p
Shell Henfield, Golden square: Petrol: 155.9p; Diesel: 162.9p