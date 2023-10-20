The King Charles III England Coast Path has taken another step forward.

The newest section of the Natural England route runs for 44 miles from East Head to Shoreham and forms part of what will be a 2,700-mile long route connecting the country’s entire coastline.

The walk will take people through some of the finest landscapes in England, as well as the many coastal towns, cities and ports, and this particular Sussex stretch includes seaside promenades, sweeping beaches, historic towns and nature reserves teeming with birds.

Natural England area manager Jim Seymour said: “This new trail has spectacular sweeping coastal views, beautiful spots like Pagham harbour, and abundant wildlife at Medmerry while providing sustainable sea defences.

“At a time when the benefits of connecting with nature are clearer than ever, it’s fabulous that we are opening up this 44-mile walking route on the West Sussex coast for people to enjoy.”

A Natural England spokesperson added: “This new stretch starts by the sand dunes at West Wittering, near the mouth of Chichester Harbour, a popular spot with a long sandy beach.

“The path then follows the open coast eastwards and inland beside the raised seawall bank around Medmerry. This had a recent managed realignment of the coast by the Environment Agency and is now a new RSPB nature reserve.

“Returning to the open coast, the trail goes around Selsey Bill and from one sweeping bay to another as you walk towards Pagham Harbour.

“Next you will reach Bognor Regis’ seafront promenade. Along this section, on shingle beaches in places, you pass through Felpham and Middleton-on-Sea.

“Between Elmer and Littlehampton Harbour, the trail follows an interesting section of natural coastline including the sand dunes and shingle beach at Climping. You pass the 19th century fort at the mouth of the River Arun as you reach Littlehampton Harbour.

“The trail then uses public footpaths across grassland and along promenades adjacent to the open coast. Taking you through the seaside villages of Rustington, East Preston, Ferring and Goring, then on to the seaside resort of Worthing, and past the beach huts in Lancing.

“Continuing on you can follow the board walk on Shoreham beach, with its interesting, vegetated shingle with plants such as sea kale poking through. You pass another 19th century fort as you reach the River Adur, follow the river, then cross the swing bridge to arrive at Shoreham.”

Councillor Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “We’re delighted to see this stretch of the King Charles III England Coast Path open, giving residents andvisitors alike new opportunities to explore our beautiful coastline.

“The works have provided new boardwalks, improvements to path surfaces, and better signage, providing a much-needed boost for local businesses and making it easier than ever to visit our varied landscapes.