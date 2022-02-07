It was 70 years ago today (February 7) that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 2 acceded to the throne.

The Jubilee will run from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5 as part of a Bank Holiday weekend to commemorate this occasion.

On the Thursday evening, a chain of beacons will be lit across the Country starting from Windsor to mark the start of the weekend festivities.

The Lewes Jubilee Partnership have announced the East Sussex town will be part of that chain with its own beacon lit on the Thursday evening on the hills above Malling Down, Lewes.

On Saturday, June 4, the Lewes celebrations will start at about midday – on the Malling Brooks – following on from the Lewes Farmers Market.

The Jubilee Partnership said there will be lots of fun and entertainment for the young and old – with fair rides, stalls and arena displays.

The Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band are booked to play in the afternoon when afternoon teas will be available. Further entertainment will be provided on stage with live band music playing through the afternoon and evening.

The climax of the evening will come at about 10pm when the music will pause, and the Town will witness a aerial firework display – supplied by the Lewes Town Council – which will launched from the hills above Lewes.

The evening is expected to conclude at 11pm.