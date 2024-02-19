Midhurst College students collectively run 40 kilometres for women in sport

Running 40km for 40 years!

To mark the forty years and promote women and girls’ participation in sport, 40 girls in Year 8 collectively ran, skipped or wheelchair raced forty kilometres. The girls completed this ‘WOMArathoN’ challenge in teams and earned house points for their efforts.

Alex Danson-Bennett, former hockey player and Olympic gold medallist, also took part by running alongside the girls in her role as a Sports Ambassador for United Learning – the national group of schools of which Midhurst Rother College is part of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was held to launch PARIS 2024, United Learning’s new initiative across its schools which aims to promote sport and active lifestyles with activities inspired by the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

A whole host of events are planned, including national and regional tournaments in netball, rugby, rowing and artistic swimming with support from ambassadors and partners such as the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

Stuart Edwards, Principal of Midhurst Rother College, said: “The launch of PARIS 2024 was a great success – congratulations to all our girls who took part and who made the event such a joyful and inclusive celebration of women in sport.

“We were particularly lucky to have Olympic gold medallist Alex Danson-Bennett in attendance as our Sports Ambassador. Alex is a huge inspiration and we are so grateful to her for her time and generosity.

“With our launch event kicking off PARIS 2024, we are excited to roll out our programme of activities over the coming weeks and months, ensuring that all our students can reap the benefits of sport.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Danson-Bennett, former hockey player and Olympic gold medallist, added: “It was absolutely fabulous to be at Midhurst Rother College launching PARIS 2024 with some amazing young women.

“Involvement in sports and being active is so important for all of us – it gives us a sense of pride and achievement, engages us as part of a team and makes us happy. But it can be heartbreaking to hear the national statistics about the drop-off in girls’ participation rates as they get older compared to boys.