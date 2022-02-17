Prince Andrew plaque at Eastbourne DGH removed

The plaque marked the opening of the Jubilee Eye Suite at Eastbourne DGH by the Duke of York in 2004.

It was reported this week that the Duke of York had settled a civil sexual assault claim brought against him in the United States by Virginia Giuffre.

He had repeatedly denied the allegations and the settlement included no admission of guilt.

Eastbourne DGH has confirmed that a plaque commemorating an official visit by Prince Andrew to the hospital has been removed. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) PNL-191119-105237003

After the hospital was asked whether they planned to keep the plaque, a spokesperson replied that it had already been removed.