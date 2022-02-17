Prince Andrew plaque at Eastbourne DGH removed

The plaque marked the opening of the Jubilee Eye Suite at Eastbourne DGH by the Duke of York in 2004.
It was reported this week that the Duke of York had settled a civil sexual assault claim brought against him in the United States by Virginia Giuffre.
He had repeatedly denied the allegations and the settlement included no admission of guilt.
After the hospital was asked whether they planned to keep the plaque, a spokesperson replied that it had already been removed.
Prince Andrew, who turns 62 on Saturday (February 19), will retain his Duke of York title as the Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee this year.