Rishi Sunak visits Newhaven: Chancellor of Exchequer believes future is bright for East Sussex town

Both Mr Sunak and Ms Caulfield hope the funding will help transform Newhaven’s fishing industry, bringing jobs to the town and boosting the wider economy across the constituency.

Mr Sunak said: “There is an enormous amount of optimism, people have been waiting for years and years for something to happen and they feel like they have been left behind. Now for the first time they feel like someone has listened and delivered for them.

The Chancellor added: “Fishing is an important part of the local economy and because of the investment going in we are going to expand the capacity of the fishing fleet. Extending their ability to catch, process and sell more fish and with the new bistro it will create an extra sense of buzz and pride. It revitalises a community and gives people an enormous sense of pride.”

“They now look at that future with a huge amount of optimism because they can see what's happening. I feel if you are growing up here, you’ve got a lot to be super optimistic about.”

MP Maria Caulfield successfully lobbied the Chancellor to approve the bid, which will provide two new fish landing stages, accommodating for 16 smaller vessels.

The fund will also go towards building a new Centre of Excellence for Seafood Processing at Avis Way, creating an auction room and marketplace. As well as creating a new restaurant and community destination on the promenade area by West Beach to retain spending in Newhaven for longer and stimulate a local market for fish

The Chancellor was able to talk to Newhaven fishermen and even caught a turbot fish, which he said he would be having for his dinner that evening.

The funding is in addition to the previous funding secured by Maria Caulfield MP for Newhaven including £19.3m from the Town Deal, £5m from the Future High Streets Fund, over £6m from the Port Infrastructure Fund, £1.2m from the Getting Building Fund, and £800,000 from the Cultural Recovery Fund for Newhaven Fort.

Maria Caulfield said: “For too long people have grown up in Newhaven and had to leave to bring up a family, it's always been a place to drive through to get to Seaford or to Brighton. We want that to end and now we’ve got a massive opportunity.

"I was delighted to have been able to secure this funding of nearly £13 million for Newhaven in the budget that was announced by the Chancellor in October and I have been pleased to welcome Rishi Sunak to the town to show him how this funding will transform the local fishing industry.”

“These are big plans that will really help to regenerate Newhaven, on top of the over £30 million in other funding that has been approved for Newhaven.”

The Chancellor of the Exchequer joined Maria Caulfield MP in Newhaven to see for himself the difference the £13 million from the Levelling Up Fund is having towards the regeneration of Newhaven.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council, said: “Our successful bid for levelling up funding is integral to our wider and long-term plans for Newhaven, whether that is support for the fishing industry and the town’s maritime heritage, creating employment opportunities, regenerating the town centre or building much needed new homes for local people.

“Together with the funding we have secured through the Future High Street Fund and Town Deal, I believe the developments we have planned will define Newhaven for generations to come.”