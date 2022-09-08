'She was part of us all' Queen's personal representative in West Sussex speaks for the county in expressing our grief and gratitude
The monarch’s personal representative in West Sussex is the Lord Lieutenant Lady Emma Barnard of Parham House. Here she pays tribute following the announcement of the Queen’s death.
Lady Emma wrote:
“This solemn day is one of profound sadness, as news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second goes out across the world.
It is a milestone in our history, and it marks the gentle and dignified close of the longest reign of any monarch this country has ever known.
Most Popular
She was part of us all, held fast in the hearts of millions of people with the deepest respect, admiration and, above all, love.
I know that I speak for so many when I express my heartfelt gratitude for her, for her selfless and steadfast service to her people, for all she did for us and for the world, and for the extraordinary example she set.
Her memory will endure. May she rest in peace.
My thoughts and my prayers are with all the members of the Royal Family, as well as with Her late Majesty's staff and household. I have sent a private message of condolence to the Royal Family on behalf of the people of West Sussex.
In particular, my thoughts and prayers are with The King, as he prepares for his Coronation and for the days to come.
I hope and believe that he and his family will be sustained in their grief by the deep affection that will be shown for his mother as she is laid to rest, and that he will be strengthened by this as he takes his place as our Monarch and a new chapter of our history is born.
God save the King."
Queen Elizabeth II passed away in Balmoral in Scotland, it was officially confirmed in a statement issued on the evening of September 8.
“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” said the monarch’s son, King Charles III.
Flags at Buckingham Palace and Downing Street have been lowered to half mast.