Lady Emma wrote:

“This solemn day is one of profound sadness, as news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second goes out across the world.

It is a milestone in our history, and it marks the gentle and dignified close of the longest reign of any monarch this country has ever known.

Lady Emma Barnard of Parham House is the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex - the monarch's personal representative. Pic S Robards SR2208054

She was part of us all, held fast in the hearts of millions of people with the deepest respect, admiration and, above all, love.

I know that I speak for so many when I express my heartfelt gratitude for her, for her selfless and steadfast service to her people, for all she did for us and for the world, and for the extraordinary example she set.

Her memory will endure. May she rest in peace.

My thoughts and my prayers are with all the members of the Royal Family, as well as with Her late Majesty's staff and household. I have sent a private message of condolence to the Royal Family on behalf of the people of West Sussex.

Queen Elizabeth II is seen at the Chichester Festival Theatre while visiting West Sussex on November 30, 2017. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

In particular, my thoughts and prayers are with The King, as he prepares for his Coronation and for the days to come.

I hope and believe that he and his family will be sustained in their grief by the deep affection that will be shown for his mother as she is laid to rest, and that he will be strengthened by this as he takes his place as our Monarch and a new chapter of our history is born.

God save the King."

Queen Elizabeth II passed away in Balmoral in Scotland, it was officially confirmed in a statement issued on the evening of September 8.

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” said the monarch’s son, King Charles III.