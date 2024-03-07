WATCH: Luke Humphries wins on Night Six of the Premier League in Brighton

Luke Humphries beats Michael Smith to win the Premier League Night Six in Brighton
Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 7th Mar 2024, 23:50 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 00:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Night six of the 2024 BetMGM Premier League of darts was underway at the Brighton Centre on Thursday, March 7. Previously in Exeter, Nathan Aspinall thumped Rob Cross 6-2 in the final to take home the glory.

Luke Humphries won Night Six in Brighton beating Michael Smith 6-3. The 2024 PDC World Champion spoke after the match about how he’s been dealing with his mental health to become the ‘best’ player he can be.

Related topics:Premier LeagueBrightonNathan Aspinall