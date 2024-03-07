WATCH: Luke Humphries wins on Night Six of the Premier League in Brighton
Luke Humphries beats Michael Smith to win the Premier League Night Six in Brighton
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Night six of the 2024 BetMGM Premier League of darts was underway at the Brighton Centre on Thursday, March 7. Previously in Exeter, Nathan Aspinall thumped Rob Cross 6-2 in the final to take home the glory.
Luke Humphries won Night Six in Brighton beating Michael Smith 6-3. The 2024 PDC World Champion spoke after the match about how he’s been dealing with his mental health to become the ‘best’ player he can be.