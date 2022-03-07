Here are the cheapest places to get petrol and diesel in Horsham

Petrol and diesel are at record highs and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has impacted Horsham’s and the UK’s forecourts.

By Frankie Elliott
Monday, 7th March 2022, 10:46 am
Updated Monday, 7th March 2022, 10:48 am

Petrol and diesel are at record highs and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has impacted Horsham’s and the UK’s forecourts.

The soaring cost of fuel has contributed to the current cost of living crisis, which has seen inflation near a near-30-year high, and motoring organisations are warning that drivers may struggle to fuel their cars and business be forced to put up prices if the pattern continues.

So how has it affected Horsham’s forecourts? Here are the latest prices (up-to-date on Friday, March 4).

Elite Garages Mannings Heath, Brighton Road: Petrol: 155.9p; Diesel: 169.9p

Tesco Horsham Extra, Broadbridge Heath: Petrol: 152.9p; Diesel: 154.9p

Horsham Express, Redkiln Way: Petrol: 152.9p; Diesel: 160.9p

Shell Budgens, Guildford Road: Petrol: 156.9p; Diesel: 159.9p

Co-op, Worthing Road: Petrol: 157.9p; Diesel: 162.9p

Sainsburys Horsham, Worthing Road: Petrol: 152.9p; Diesel: 154.9p

Southwater Service Station, Worthing Road: Petrol: 153.9p; Diesel: 156.9p

