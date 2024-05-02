Fire crews were called to Brookside Avenue, Polegate, at 1.05am to reports of lightning striking neighbouring homes.

Four fire engines were mobilised with firefighters from Eastbourne, Herstmonceux, Hailsham, and one officer in attendance.

Thankfully, no casualties were reported.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews merged resources to put the fire out using breathing apparatus, pumping equipment and one hosereel jet.

“Firefighters also used a Positive Pressure Ventilation (PPV) fan for smoke clearance and thermal imaging cameras to check for hot spots.

“Crews put salvage sheets up in the roof of the properties to prevent any further storm damage and home safety visits were carried out for neighbouring properties.

"There were no casualties reported and crews left the scene by 2:35am, handing over to UK Power Networks.”

1 . East Sussex house struck by lightning in thunderstorm Fire crews on the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . East Sussex house struck by lightning in thunderstorm Fire crews on the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . East Sussex house struck by lightning in thunderstorm Fire crews on the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

4 . East Sussex house struck by lightning in thunderstorm Fire crews on the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures