Neighbouring homes in East Sussex road struck by lightning

Two houses in an East Sussex road were struck by lightning during the early hours of this morning. (Thursday, May 2).
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 2nd May 2024, 08:03 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 10:04 BST

Fire crews were called to Brookside Avenue, Polegate, at 1.05am to reports of lightning striking neighbouring homes.

Four fire engines were mobilised with firefighters from Eastbourne, Herstmonceux, Hailsham, and one officer in attendance.

Thankfully, no casualties were reported.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews merged resources to put the fire out using breathing apparatus, pumping equipment and one hosereel jet.

“Firefighters also used a Positive Pressure Ventilation (PPV) fan for smoke clearance and thermal imaging cameras to check for hot spots.

“Crews put salvage sheets up in the roof of the properties to prevent any further storm damage and home safety visits were carried out for neighbouring properties.

"There were no casualties reported and crews left the scene by 2:35am, handing over to UK Power Networks.”

Fire crews on the scene

1. East Sussex house struck by lightning in thunderstorm

Fire crews on the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Fire crews on the scene

2. East Sussex house struck by lightning in thunderstorm

Fire crews on the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Fire crews on the scene

3. East Sussex house struck by lightning in thunderstorm

Fire crews on the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Fire crews on the scene

4. East Sussex house struck by lightning in thunderstorm

Fire crews on the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PolegateEastbourneHailsham