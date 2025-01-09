New adaptation of Macbeth hits the Brighton stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Macbeth by William Shakespeare, adapted and directed by Steven O'Shea, is the offering from New Venture Theatre in Brighton from January 16-25.

Spokeswoman Gaby Bowring said: “Returning from a victorious campaign on the battlefield, Macbeth and his companion Banquo encounter three witches whose unsolicited prophecies lead to a cataclysmic series of destructive events.

“This production presents an adaptation focusing primarily on the relationship between Lady Macbeth and her husband, a love affair so intense and all consuming that, powered by a shared ambition, it leads inexorably to murder and madness.”

Ticket prices will be £10 for NVT members and £12 for non-members, and tickets are available through the NVT website at www.newventure.org.uk.

Macbeth will be Steven O'Shea's 11th production as director for the New Venture Theatre following Speed the Plow by David Mamet (2011), Kvetch by Steven Berkoff (2012), Old Times by Harold Pinter (2014), Hamlet by Shakespeare (2015), Loot by Joe Orton (2016), The Homecoming by Harold Pinter (2017), True West by Sam Shepard (2018), The Winterling by Jez Butterworth (2020), The Lieutenant of Inishmore by Martin McDonagh (2021) and Farragut North by Beau Willimon (2022).

The cast includes Jon Howlett, Amy Brangwyn, Lewis Todhunter, Bridgett Ane Lawrence, Grace Vincent and Sophoulla Gibson.

“Macbeth will be performed in the NVT’s Studio theatre which offers full accessibility. This production contains scenes that some may find disturbing and is not suitable for children. It will run from Thursday, January 16 to Saturday, January 25, including a matinee on Sunday 19 and Saturday 25. Evening performances start at 7.30pm and the matinees at 2.30pm. Audience members are politely requested to be at the theatre at least 15 minutes before curtain-up.”