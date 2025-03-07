New album as James Morgan battles Parkinson's

Composing and producing team James Morgan and Juliette Pochin are releasing a second album as the duo Piano Hands.

James, who is conductor of Brighton Festival Chorus, offers As One as a relaxing,

meditative album of piano duets reimagined, featuring brand-new interpretations of well-known popular and classical pieces, as well as original compositions.

James and Juliette, who live in Lindfield, are partners in work and life, having met when both reading music at Cambridge. Having been diagnosed with young onset Parkinson’s at the age of 42, 12 years ago now, James offers Piano Hands as a response to the increasing difficulties he now experiences managing his condition.

James explained: “We created Piano Hands as I have young onset Parkinson’s and have a progressive weakness on my left-hand side. Playing the piano is helping me to maintain function in my hands for as long as possible.

“We’ve arranged our music as a duet so we can easily control what I have to play and so Juliette can step in and cover should my Parkinson’s intervene. Our new album features meditative and calming music, both original compositions and classical covers of well-known tracks, including a new version of Labs Siffre’s Iconic It Must be Love.

“Our piano duet also appears as part of our cabaret show Music, Mayhem and a Mezzo where, aside from comic songs, we do outlandish musical mash-ups, Meatloaf meets Mozart for example. We’re doing a series of dates of this show through spring/early summer 2025, including the Brighton Fringe at Ironworks Studios on May 15.”

Juliette said “We are so thrilled to release a second album together. Having worked together every day for so long we instinctively adapt our compositions and playing to work with however James’ Parkinson’s is presenting that day. James, like many with a degenerative brain disease, regularly uses mindfulness as a way of managing his condition and we hope this meditative and calming album will prove helpful to others also facing difficulties in their lives.”

Highlights of Morgan & Pochin’s production career includes chart topping albums for Luke Evans, The Poor Clares of Arundel, Alfie Boe, Dame Vera Lynn, Sir Bryn Terfel, Sir Cliff Richard, Katherine Jenkins, Collabro, London Symphony Orchestra, Joe McElderry, Rebecca Ferguson, Alexander Armstrong, Michael Ball, Nick Jonas and Robert Plant; arranging for Glyndebourne, Lang Lang, John Williams, John Barry, Hans Zimmer, Nicola Benedetti and Classic FM. Films include music production and composition for Joy (Bill Nighy) for Dustin Hoffman’s feature Quartet, the Courier (starring Benedict Cumberbatch) and additional composition for Ridley Scott’s Killing Jesus.

As the duo Piano Hands, they wrote and recorded the piano music for Operation Mincemeat starring Colin Firth which is now an exam piece for Piano Grade 7. They composed the Great Enormo, a guide to the orchestra with Michael Rosen which toured the UK, and are currently working on a new opera with Pete Townshend. James regularly works as a conductor with large-scale choral concerts at the Royal Albert Hall and recording sessions at Abbey Road, and Juliette is a regular MD for BBC Radio 2 Piano Room. They are currently developing an operatic stage show Cleopatra with historian Tom Holland as librettist.

They produced two charity galas at the Royal Albert Hall, Symfunny I and II, which raised funds and awareness for Parkinson’s UK and for which they received a Point of Light Award from the Prime Minister in 2018.

As One features: Jesu Joy Reimagined, It Must Be Love, Fallen Soldier (from the film Operation Mincemeat), Memory Waltz, All of Me, Elegy (Orchestral Mix), Lacrymosa (Reimagined), Ave Maria Reimagined (featuring vocals from Juliette Pochin), Yellow (classical mix), River of Moonlight, Eventide, Through the Trees and Memory Waltz (piano solo version).