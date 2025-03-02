New album as twin-brother Ocelots play Brighton

The Ocelots – twin brothers Ashley and Brandon Watson – play the Folklore Rooms in Brighton on March 7 on the back of their new album, Everything, When Said Slowly.

The brothers, originally from Wexford, now living in Leipzig, build on the folk-rock essence of their debut with their new recording which explores themes of Irish migration, the perception of time, love and the simple joys of cycling. They are releasing it in considerably easier times.

As Brandon says: “This is album number two. The first album was in March 2020 as soon as Covid hit. That was the album we were promoting then. We started 2020 touring Australia. We had multiple festivals lined up and around three months of gigs and all of them got cancelled. We had to stay in Australia. We left Australia in the April. We had gigs all through March that got cancelled and also in January and February they got cancelled because of the fire and the floods that Australia had.

“But it was what it was. The album was so rushed. It was our first album. We released an EP in 2017 and as soon as that was released we were just constantly touring and gigging and we didn't get so many opportunities to write songs. And then we realised it was two or three years since we had released anything so we booked a studio and had to get on with it. The recording was scheduled for a certain date and the album was scheduled for a certain date so we just had to do it. There was no chance for any real patience with the album. We just needed to get it done and then get back to touring.”

The irony, of course, is that they rushed it and then the world stopped. Their world changed too. After Australia, the brothers moved to Leipzig. “We were touring around Germany all the time and we wanted to find somewhere mainland Europe that we could have as a base so that we wouldn't be getting flights all the time from Ireland. Since we started in 2017, Germany always seemed like a place where there was a lot of work for us, obviously more than Ireland because it is so much bigger, and Germany just seemed to give us lots of opportunities.”

Now comes the new album: “We did a massive crowdfunding campaign for this album in 2023 and it was the first time that we had enough budget to get into the recording studio properly and to record and to pay the band for rehearsals and for the recording. We had the best opportunity to represent our ideas for the songs. We went into a studio and recorded the whole thing live and then we set up a studio in Leipzig where we did all the post-production. We did sit on the album for a couple of months and really listened to it to make sure it was what we wanted and whether there was anything else we needed to do. So really the experience couldn't be more different (to the first album). We really spent a lot of time on this one. Until it was mastered it was a period of seven or eight months.

“I really liked our first album. It has a lot of good ideas on it and in our song-writing we are very similar in our tastes and our musical ideas and I think that was starting to come across. On the first album you can really hear that we are going somewhere and that we both had a goal. But with this second album it feels like we're a bit closer to that goal. The task for a musician is try to get the music to sound exactly how the song sounds in your head when you hear it, and I definitely think that we have got closer to that with the new album.”