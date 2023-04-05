New animal sanctuary covering Sussex seeks charity trustees

Following extensive research and investigation we have found that there are little to no animal rescue centres specifically for reptiles in Sussex, Hampshire, Portsmouth, or the Isle of Wight.

Submitted article

In 2018 the RSPCA (Royal Society for the protection against cruelty to animals) received a total of 15,790 calls about exotic animals, in 2022 there were a total of 3,363 abandoned exotic pets.

This is why we have started the Sussex, Hampshire, and Isle of Wight Reptile Sanctuary with an aim in providing a reptile rescue service with an aim to rehabilitate sick injured and unwanted reptiles and who need attention, bring them back to good health and get them ready for rehousing and adoption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are currently to build a board of trustees to help develop the project and to get the project started in order to meet our charitable objectives.

We are looking particularly for individuals with experience of similar projects and has the specific skills in setting up, developing and managing a charity and experience in animals.