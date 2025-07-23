New Arundel show celebrates the power of friendship
As Liz explains: “Past and present collide in this all-female comedy drama that centres around four former college friends who reunite at a Spice Girls-themed dance workshop. Old resentments resurface as they attempt to boogie their troubles away. As the reunion descends into chaos, realisation dawns that the day is less about learning a dance routine and more about the power of friendship, the consequences of choice and the courage to embrace their authentic selves. It’s a story of the joy of friendship and dance and the cathartic nature of letting go of the past.
“This joyful show celebrates too often invisible, middle-aged women and the benefits of dance in promoting a good quality of life, improved fitness and self-image.”
Following sold-out debut shows at Chichester Fringe, Worthing Festival and Lambeth Fringe for their production last year, A Different Song, Sussex-based LT Productions return with the new show this September by award-winning writer/director Liz Tait.
The four-strong Brighton-based cast are: Helen Rogers (Pippa), Kate Peltzer Dunn (Marion), Sally Best (Sarah) and Sophie Dearlove (Kim).
The show will be at The Shoreham Centre, 2 Pond Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WU on Saturday, September 13 at 3pm and 7.30pm (65 mins). Doors open 30 mins before.
Tickets £12 on https://wegottickets.com/LizTaitProductions
Also The Actors, 4 Princes Street, Kemptown, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN2 1RD on Dates: Friday, September 26 and Saturday, September 27 at 7.30pm (65 mins). Ticket price: £12 (Accessible by stairs only). Over 18s only at this venue. Box office: https://wegottickets.com/LizTaitProductions
Also The Red Room, Victoria Institute, 10 Tarrant Street, Arundel, BN18 9DG on Saturday, October 4 at 7.30pm (65 mins). Accessible by stairs only. Box office: www.thevictoriainstitute.com