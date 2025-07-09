A new book reveals the glittering splendour of Brighton’s Royal Pavilion, taking us inside “Britain’s most extravagant palace.”

The Royal Pavilion, Brighton: A Regency Palace of Colour and Sensation (Yale University Press) is the first major study of the iconic palace in 40 years, written by Royal Pavilion curator and colour historian Alexandra Loske.

The 272-page book, illustrated with more than 250 colour images, including brand new photography and Georgian-era watercolours and drawings published in full for the first time, brings to life the colourful designs of King George IV’s seaside pleasure palace, from his obsession with silver to his love of all things fantastical and opulent.

Built between 1787 and c.1822, the Royal Pavilion was George IV’s audacious tribute to beauty, indulgence and imperial fantasy. Famed for his flamboyant tastes and love of luxury, the king transformed a modest seaside villa into a dazzling fusion of English Regency splendour and fantastical Indian- and Chinese-inspired designs. Today, it stands as one of the most spectacular expressions of the Romantic imagination and of Britain’s fascination with India and China.

Alexandra said: “Bringing together my long-standing passion for the Royal Pavilion’s exquisite interiors in this book was a true joy. George IV had the wealth, vision and imagination to realise whatever his heart desired, and the results were nothing short of spectacular. I’ve dedicated an entire chapter to his obsession with silver surfaces, which was one of his great indulgences. Remarkably, much of it has survived intact or has been expertly restored — an extraordinary rarity, given how easily silver tarnishes or disappears over time.

“It was an honour to be invited to write this book. It truly captures the splendour, playfulness, and sheer theatricality of the Royal Pavilion — and I hope it is a perfect tribute to one of Britain’s most extraordinary buildings and to an extraordinary man.”

The Royal Pavilion, Brighton: A Regency Palace of Colour and Sensation is available from the Royal Pavilion’s shop and online at Yale University Press. Priced at £35.

Alexandra is the curator of the Royal Pavilion and a widely published colour historian and public speaker. Originally from Germany, she grew up visiting the fantastical residences of King Ludwig II of Bavaria and also developed a love for the English language and literature. She came to England in her late 20s, dreaming of working in the heritage sector and becoming a writer. In 2008 she embarked on a doctoral research project based at the Royal Pavilion and has since published many books and articles on colour, historic interiors, local history and other subjects and curated numerous exhibitions and displays.