New Brighton poetry and music series will be mixing up the genres

Host and organiser Jed Wright is pioneering an exciting new approach to live events in Brighton, one which brings down the boundaries between genres.

Jed’s next event in his Basics series will be Basics Volume IV at the Folklore Rooms when the headliner will be Kymara (March 20).

“Returning from her European headline tour to bless Basics with a headline performance is one of Brighton’s brightest stars,” Jed said. “Her music is a beautiful combination of Nina Simone's storytelling, D'Angelo's soulfulness and the purity and rawness of Janis Joplin. This powerful combination has led her to go on tour with Rag'N’Bone Man, sell out Brighton Dome Studio and play at festivals such as North Sea Jazz festival, Lakefest and The Great Escape. She’s also received the Drake YolanDa Award, who support the most exciting up-and-coming artists.”

As for the rationale behind the series: “What I'm focusing on is on fusing art forms,” Jed explained. “I started out just wanting to strip back music and poetry in intimate spaces around Brighton. The idea is to get a few artists and a couple of poets together and curate the night so that it goes back and forth between poetry and music. More recently I've started to get some physical art as well which is going to happen on March 20 more and then going forward we will be using different spaces.

“The point is that I want to try to plan live events in a slightly different way. I don't think genres is the best categorisation for determining what works together on the same line-up. I just started thinking that a lot of the shows that you go to are very genre based and I think that creates a couple of things, one of which is that the show then becomes for a certain group of people, a specific audience. It separates the audiences from the rest of the Brighton music scene. I just felt there was too much separation on the Brighton scene between the indie crowd say and the R&B/soul crowd and so on whereas in fact a lot of people would be much more interested in there being a fusion of genres that they can enjoy. I think people want wider genres just provided it is good quality.

“That was the initial idea of just taking the best artists of all genres – provided they are still grassroots and just making sure that they are the best.

“This is the fourth one. The first one was this time last year. Last year I had three nights and this year there will be one every two months from March and then from September it is going to be one a month. We've got the rest of the year booked. The next few will be in the Folklore Rooms as it works so well there and then after September we're going to change venues each time especially when we have got physical art as part of it as well.”

Also on the bill for The Folklore Rooms on March 20 will be cellist William Jack: “He plays about five or six genres on one cello. His idea is reimagining the way that people experience the instrument. I've seen him before and you really won't have seen anything like it.”

Also taking part is poet Danny Mash: “He is from London and he is a brilliant poet who has started a poetry series which is going really well. A few clips of his have gone quite viral!”